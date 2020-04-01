Colts looking for ways to get most out of Rivers, Brissett

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacoby Brissett’s role is changing again with the Indianapolis Colts.

He’s lost the starting quarterback job for the second time in three years to an older player with a more accomplished resume. And, naturally, he’s not happy about it.

But Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich may be perfectly positioned to help Brissett deal with the frustration and disappointment.

FOR MORE, VISIT THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS PAGE

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.