Colts Leonard, Nelson named to Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL today announced that Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and guard/center Quenton Nelson have been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Leonard, 6-2, 230 pounds, has started 11 games this season and has tallied 104 tackles (63 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, six passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles. Among linebackers, he is tied for first in the NFL in interceptions. Since 2018, Leonard has the third-most tackles (267) in the NFL and has had 13 games with at least 10 tackles, which is tied for the third-most in the NFL.

In Week 14 at Tampa Bay, Leonard finished the game with nine tackles (three solo) and two interceptions, one of which he returned 80 yards for his first career touchdown. He became the first Colts player to return an interception for a touchdown dating back to Oct. 16, 2017 at Tennessee. Leonard also became the only player since at least 1982 to record 10-plus sacks and five-plus interceptions in his first 25 career games.

Nelson, 6-5, 330 pounds, has started all 14 games for the Colts this season at left guard. He is part of an offensive line that helped Marlon Mack rush for a career-high 174 yards in Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 11 vs. Jacksonville, he helped the Colts rush for 264 yards, which is the 12th highest total in team history and the most for the Colts since Nov. 21, 2004 against Chicago (275). Nelson is currently tied for fourth in consecutive regular season games started (30) among active guards in the NFL.

Nelson becomes just the fourth Colt in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in his first two seasons, joining Andrew Luck, Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Alan Ameche. He also becomes the first offensive lineman in the NFL to do it in his first two seasons since Zack Martin and is the first Colts player to be selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls since T.Y. Hilton following the 2016 and 2017 seasons.