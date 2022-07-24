INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Colts will be without All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard when training camp opens this week in Westfield.

Leonard, along with defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod and wide receiver Michael Strachan were placed on the team’s “Physically Unable to Perform” (PUP) list. Defensive lineman Eric Johnson was also placed on the team’s non-football injury list.

Leonard underwent back surgery this offseason. This comes after playing through an ankle injury that lingered throughout the 2021 season. Meanwhile, Lewis is still recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season.

Players that are placed on the PUP list can be activated at any point before final roster cuts on Aug. 30.

The Colts will report to Grand Park in Westfield on Tuesday, with the first training camp practice scheduled for Wednesday.