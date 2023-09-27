INDIANAPOLIS – Absolutely no surprise here.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay’s historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Gay connected on field goals of 31, 54, 53, 53 and 53 yards in the Colts’ surprising 22-19 overtime win against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

It marked the first time in NFL history that a kicker had hit four field goals of 50+ yards in a single game.

His final kick, a 53-yarder with 1:09 left in overtime, propelled the Colts to victory. Gay had tied the game with 57 seconds left in regulation on another 53-yard kick.

Add in an extra point from the Colts’ sole touchdown, and Gay accounted for 16 of the team’s 22 points in Week 3.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Kicker Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with quarterback Gardner Minshew #10 after hitting the game winning field goal in overtime to defeat the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) kicks a field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) kicks the game winning field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during overtime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) celebrates his game winning overtime field goal with punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) during overtime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a second quarter field goal against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Matt Gay #7 celebrates with Luke Rhodes #46 and Rigoberto Sanchez #8 of the Indianapolis Colts after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Holder Rigoberto Sanchez #8 holds the ball as place kicker Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks the game winning field goal in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal to beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The win moved the 2-1 Colts into sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

The team signed Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million contract in the offseason, making him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL. The free-agent acquisition was brought in to bolster an inconsistent kicking game.

He’s the first Colts player to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since kicker Chase McLaughlin in Week 5 of the 2022 season. This marks the first time he’s earned Player of the Week honors.