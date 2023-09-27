INDIANAPOLIS – Absolutely no surprise here.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay’s historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Gay connected on field goals of 31, 54, 53, 53 and 53 yards in the Colts’ surprising 22-19 overtime win against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
It marked the first time in NFL history that a kicker had hit four field goals of 50+ yards in a single game.
His final kick, a 53-yarder with 1:09 left in overtime, propelled the Colts to victory. Gay had tied the game with 57 seconds left in regulation on another 53-yard kick.
Add in an extra point from the Colts’ sole touchdown, and Gay accounted for 16 of the team’s 22 points in Week 3.
The win moved the 2-1 Colts into sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
The team signed Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million contract in the offseason, making him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL. The free-agent acquisition was brought in to bolster an inconsistent kicking game.
He’s the first Colts player to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since kicker Chase McLaughlin in Week 5 of the 2022 season. This marks the first time he’s earned Player of the Week honors.