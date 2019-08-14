Colts’ Irsay: QB Luck injury involves a ‘small little bone’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts enjoyed a day off from training camp Tuesday, but that didn’t stop owner Jim Irsay from making headlines about his quarterback Andrew Luck.
It turns out it’s not just a calf injury that is causing the pain in No. 12’s lower left leg.
Here’s what Irsay had to say while he was on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Show” hosted by Bill Polian and Jeff Rickard.
“I know everyone’s having their questions about Andrew and that sort of thing, but I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing. After the Kevin (Durant) thing and everything, everyone’s erring on the side of caution, but, quite frankly, this is not even in the Achilles tendon. This is in another area; it’s a bone — I’m not good at these things — it’s a small little bone, and (former Colts player) Ryan Diem had it, and Raheem Brock had it, the trainers told me. And he’s doing very well, very excited. He’s a married man, baby on the way, and he couldn’t be more excited for the season.”