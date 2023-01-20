INDIANAPOLIS — Another one.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they have interviewed Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for the head coach job.

This marks the 10th candidate Indianapolis has conducted an interview with, including 2022 interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Callahan has coordinated the Bengals’ offense since 2019 when he was brought as part of head coach Zac Taylor’s staff. His experience working with a young quarterback — Cincinnati drafted Joe Burrow in 2020 — is something that should entice the Colts, who seek a long-term answer at the position and hold the fourth-overall pick in the draft.

FILE – Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Pryor to his time in Cincinnati, Callahan served as the Oakland Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2018, the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2016 and 2017, and was on the Denver Broncos’ staff from 2010-2015, where he worked with Peyton Manning.

“I mentioned Brian Callahan because he has been huge for me this year,” Manning said ahead of Super Bowl 50. “He’s going to be a top offensive coordinator, maybe a head coach like his dad, sometime in the near future.”

Brian’s father, Bill Callahan, was the head coach of the Raiders from 2002-2003 and was Washington’s interim head coach in 2019. Bill currently coaches the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line.

