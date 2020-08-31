Colts hope for 15% capacity for home opener

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts hope to allow 15% capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium for its home opener September 20, when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Circle City.



A decision from the Colts could come as soon as later this week, according to FOX59’s Mike Chappell. In July, the Colts announced they anticipate no more than approximately 25% capacity for home games in 2020.



Chappell also reports the Colts are convinced they are able to handle 15% capacity safely and believe it is important to have some fans to support the downtown community.

The Colts open their season at Jacksonville September 13. The Jaguars said they plan to allow 25% capacity at home games in accordance with state and local authorities.

Twenty-four of the league’s 32 teams so far have announced they won’t have any fans at their stadiums for the start of the season at least.