Colts’ Hooker out for season, Campbell out indefinitely

Indianapolis Colts

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Malik Hooker #29 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon. Hooker was injured early in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-11 victory over Minnesota.

Hooker is Indy’s second starter in two games to tear an Achilles. Running back Marlon Mack suffered the injury in the Colts’ season-opening loss at Jacksonville.

Receiver Parris Campbell will be out indefinitely with a left knee injury. Campbell was injured on the Colts’ second play Sunday and was carted off the field. Coach Frank Reich says he’s hopeful Campbell can return later this season.á

