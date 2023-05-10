INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are headed overseas.

The Colts will face the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 12 as part of the NFL’s International Series. The game falls during Week 10 at Frankfurt Stadium.

The Colts will be considered the visiting team for this game, which counts as a home game for the Patriots. The team made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter.

It’s just the second time the Colts have been involved in an international game in the regular season, and the fifth time overall counting the preseason.

On Oct. 2, 2016, the Andrew Luck-led Colts dropped a 30-27 decision to Blake Bortles and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

The Colts’ other international experiences came during the preseason: versus Buffalo in Toronto in 2010, against Atlanta in Tokyo in 2005 and versus Pittsburgh in Mexico City in 2000.

The NFL launched its International Series October 2007 with the New York Giants edging the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Colts are coming off a 4-12-1 season, but optimism surrounds the franchise after it selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the April 27 draft. That came on the heels of the franchise replacing Frank Reich with first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

The Colts-Patriots game in Germany is one of five international games set for next season. Here’s the full slate:

October 1 (Week 4): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium

October 8 (Week 5): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 15 (Week 6): Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

November 5 (Week 9): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt Stadium)

November 12 (Week 10) Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium)

The NFL will announce the remainder of the 2023 schedule Thursday night.