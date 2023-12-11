INDIANAPOLIS – No one should diminish the magnitude of failing to capitalize on Sunday’s What might have been opportunity in Cincinnati.

Instead of stretching their winning streak to five and adding gusto to their playoff push, the Indianapolis Colts endured their worst three hours of the season.

“It was one of those games no one wanted to be a part of,’’ Shane Steichen said Monday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, he watched his Colts falter in every way imaginable and return up I-74 with a 34-14 loss.

“It wasn’t good enough’’ Steichen said.

And: “It wasn’t our day.’’

But in what has been an unpredictable season across the NFL landscape, especially in the AFC, the Colts weren’t penalized too harshly for their major faceplant in Cincy.

They went into the game with a tenuous grip on one of three AFC wild-card berths and that’s still the case. They weren’t able to take advantage of AFC South rivals Jacksonville and Houston also losing, but one reality remains.

“Everything we want is in front of us,’’ Steichen said. “It wasn’t our day yesterday and we’ve got to get it cleaned up going forward because December football is big, obviously this last stretch here.

“We’ll get it cleaned up, make sure we’re doing a heckuva job – start with myself – of putting these guys in position to be successful on Saturday.’’

The opportunity to atone for Sunday’s misstep comes in the form of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s not a must-win-or-else situation, but it’s close.

The Colts hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC, one spot behind the Steelers. They’re two of six teams in the conference with 7-6 records and if the congestion continues over the final month, tiebreakers will determine who gets in and who’s left out.

Head-to-head always is paramount. The Colts already have been swept by the Jaguars in their pursuit of the AFC South title and have lost to the Bengals and Cleveland. They beat the Texans in week 2 in Houston and there’s every reason to believe the rematch in Lucas Oil Stadium in the season finale might carry win-and-in ramifications.

Each team’s record within the conference also is important. At this point, the Colts and Steelers are 5-4 followed by Houston (4-4), Denver (4-5), Buffalo (4-5) and Cincy (3-6).

According to the New York Times’ playoff simulator, the Colts have a 42% chance of making the playoffs. That goes to 60% with a win over the Steelers and falls to 20% with a loss.

Steichen’s overriding message to his players: stay focused on the task at hand.

“I think the biggest thing is we’ve got to move on,’’ he said. “It’s all going to be about focus, the attention to detail this week.’’

Historically speaking, Pittsburgh week should get everyone’s attention.

The Colts have lost eight straight to the Steelers, five straight in Indy, including the playoffs. They’ve lost 18 of the last 20 and are 6-26 in the all-time series.

The Colts’ injury issues are well-documented: quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder), running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle rehab early in the season, thumb surgery that’s forced him to miss the last two games), right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist/knee), center Ryan Kelly (two concussions), cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring/quad), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), guard Danny Pinter (ankle), cornerback Dallis Flowers (Achilles), wideout Ashton Dulin (knee), etc.

The Steelers are dealing with their own issues.

Mitch Trubisky will start his second game at quarterback after Kenny Pickett underwent ankle surgery. Edge pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith – a combined 20 sacks – are in concussion protocol, making their status for Saturday uncertain.

No matter the Steelers’ ails. No matter they became the first team with a winning record to lose consecutive home games to opponents with a 2-10 record (Arizona and New England).

The final month of the season is whether the Colts can correct the crippling mistakes in Cincy, move past the numbing loss and earn their first playoff berth since 2020.

“Every game is so important during the year and now it’s amped up more,’’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “You’re in a playoff chase and you want to play your best ball in December.’’

Added offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter: “I don’t necessarily think you rise to the stage. I think you avoid falling. Some guys try so, so, so hard to make the extra, super, great play. ‘My goodness, I’m going to make the greatest plaly I’ve ever made in my life,’ and they overdo it a little bit in these big moments, in these big parts of the year, these big games.

“One of the keys to playing really well in a big game is being able to just play exactly like you do all year. To me, you just keep playing good football.’’

Here are the remaining schedules – with the combined record and win percentage of each team’s opponents – for the teams of interest in the AFC. We’ve included AFC South-leading Jacksonville because the Jaguars are not exactly showing a strong closing kick.

Colts (7-6)

Seed: No. 7.

No. 7. Combined record of remaining opponents : 25-27, .481.

: 25-27, .481. The final 4: vs. Pittsburgh (7-6), at Atlanta, (6-7), vs. Las Vegas (5-8), vs. Houston (7-6).

Jacksonville (8-5)

Seed: No. 4.

No. 4. Combined record: 21-30, .412

21-30, .412 The final 4: vs. Baltimore (10-3), at Tampa Bay (6-7), vs. Carolina (1-12), at Tennessee (4-8).

Cleveland (8-5)

Seed: No. 5.

No. 5. Combined record: 24-28, .462.

24-28, .462. The final 4: vs Chicago (5-8), at Houston (7-6), vs. NY Jets (5-8), at Cincinnati (7-6).

Pittsburgh (7-6)

Seed: No. 6.

No. 6. Combined record: 30-22, .577.

30-22, .577. The final 4: at Colts (7-6), vs. Cincinnati (7-6), at Seattle (6-7), at Baltimore (10-3).

Houston (7-6)

Seed: No. 8.

No. 8. Combined record: 23-27, .460.

23-27, .460. The final 4: at Tennessee (4-8), vs. Cleveland (8-5), vs. Tennessee (4-8), at Colts (7-6).

Denver (7-6)

Seed: No. 9.

No. 9. Combined record: 22-30, .423.

22-30, .423. The final 4: at Detroit (9-4), vs. New England (3-10), vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8), at Las Vegas (5-8).

Cincinnati (7-6)

Seed: No. 10.

No. 10. Combined record: 30-22, .577.

30-22, .577. The final 4: vs. Minnesota (7-6), at Pittsburgh (7-6), at Kansas City (8-5), Cleveland (8-5).

Buffalo (7-6)

Seed: No. 11.

No. 11. Combined record: 27-24, .529.

27-24, .529. The final 4: Dallas (10-3), at Los Angeles Chargers (5-8), New England (3-10), at Miami (9-3).

You can follow Mike Chappell on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @mchappell51.