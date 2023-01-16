INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-12-1 record during a season in which much was expected is reason to spur seismic changes within the Indianapolis Colts’ organization.

The first order of business: determining the head coach.

Frank Reich was fired nine games into his fifth season as the head man. To replace him, owner Jim Irsay brought in Jeff Saturday — who earned Ring of Honor recognition as a player but had never coached at the collegiate or professional ranks. Despite going 1-7 as interim head coach, Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard insist Saturday is in the running for a long-term head coach contract.

“He’ll go through the process like everyone else,” Ballard said during his end-of-season press conference. “It’ll be interesting to hear his vision, how he wants to build it.’’

But Saturday has competition. The team already has interviewed several candidates for the position, and several more will have their chance to impress the Colts’ brass. Ballard said the team will take their time with the process and doesn’t mind if the new coach isn’t hired until mid-February. This only makes sense considering there may be candidates on playoff teams that don’t wish to take interviews until their team’s season is over.

Here are the coaches Indianapolis has interviewed thus far:

Bubba Ventrone — Colts special teams coordinator

Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Saturday isn’t the only Colt being considered for the job. Ventrone, 40, who has been the team’s special teams coordinator since 2018, was interviewed on Wednesday. Ventrone’s unit has excelled under his tutelage and produced three All-Pros (Ashton Dulin, George Odum and Luke Rhodes). Ventrone believes his responsibilities that require him to be involved in every facet of the team are among his strengths for any head coaching position.

“I feel I’m in tune with both the offense, defense, because I coach the field goal and field goal block units, so I know all the personnel,’’ he said. “I know all the players pretty well.”

Ejiro Evero — Broncos defensive coordinator

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team’s training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Broncos’ headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Evero is a quickly-rising coaching star who is already taking head coach interviews after just one year of experience as a coordinator. Denver brought Evero in to lead their defense in 2022, and his unit finished 7th in yards allowed (320 per game), 14th in points allowed (21.1 per game), 14th in takeaways (23) and 23rd in sacks (36). The 42-year-old has been an assistant or position coach in the NFL since 2011 and has spent time with the Rams, Packers and 49ers.

Eric Bieniemy — Chiefs offensive coordinator

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

One of the more recognizable names on this list, Bieniemy has coordinated Kansas City’s high-flying offense since 2018 after Matt Nagy departed for the Bears’ head coach job. During those five years, the Chiefs have finished top six in both scoring and yards every season, and led the NFL in such categories in 2018 and 2022. The big question is: with head coach and offensive mastermind Andy Reid and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, how much success can be attributed to Bieniemy? That’s for the Colts to decide.

Raheem Morris — Rams defensive coordinator

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris smiles before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Second time’s a charm? That’s what Indianapolis must be asking themselves as they consider Morris for head coach. Morris, 46, served as head coach of the Buccaneers from 2009-2011. Tampa Bay went 17-31 during that time, with a 10-6 season in 2010. He was also named interim head coach of the Falcons in 2020 after the team fired Dan Quinn five weeks into the season. Winless under Quinn, Atlanta went 4-7 under Morris’ leadership. Morris brings with him 21 years of NFL coaching experience — on both sides of the ball — and has coordinated the Rams’ stout defense since 2021.

Ben Johnson — Lions offensive coordinator

FILE – Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)

The success of the Lions has turned heads across the league. After finishing 3-13-1 last year, Detroit accomplished a 9-8 record in 2022 — their first winning season since 2017. The Colts hope for that kind of jump next season and are considering poaching the coaches behind it. Johnson — who was named offensive coordinator in 2022 — has been with the Lions as since 2019 and coached in the NFL in some capacity since 2012. The 36-year-old’s lone year coordinating an offense was a resounding success, with Detroit finishing 4th in yards (380 per game) and 5th in scoring (26.6 points per game).

Aaron Glenn — Lions defensive coordinator

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Johnson isn’t the only one benefitting from Detroit’s success. Glenn, 50, is also receiving head coaching looks after his unit saw vast improvement over the final stretch of the season. While the Lions finished last in yards allowed (392.4 per game) and 28th in points allowed (25.1 per game) on the year, they gave up just 19.5 points per contest over their last six games and went 5-1 during that span. Glenn has coordinated Detroit’s defense since 2021 and coached in the NFL since 2014. Before that, he played defensive back in the NFL from 1994-2008 and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Shane Steichen — Eagles offensive coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

No team won more regular season games than the Eagles this season, and their robust offense played a big part in that. Jalen Hurts raised his game to an MVP level, and Philadelphia ranked 3rd in both scoring (28.1 points per game) and yards (389.1 per game). Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni named Steichen his OC when Sirianni became Philly’s head coach in 2021. Steichen, 37, worked with Sirianni and Reich with the Chargers, where he worked his way up from offensive quality control coach in 2014 to interim offensive coordinator in 2019 and then full-time offensive coordinator in 2020.

Who is next?

The Colts put in a request to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Indianapolis also put in a requests to interview Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

This story will be updated as news develops and the Colts continue to confirm coaching interviews.

