INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. has asked for this.

No, it’s deeper than that.

He’s prayed to be The Guy. Every night.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to be,’’ Pittman said Thursday afternoon. “It’s something I have been throughout my career.’’

He’s welcomed and embraced the undeniable attention that comes with being the focal point of the Indianapolis Colts’ passing game. You know, the go-to guy in critical situations. The wide receiver who’s going to be the primary target whether the football’s being delivered by Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew II.

“I’ve asked for this,’’ Pittman said. “I pray for times like this. Anytime I may feel stressed, I thank God for giving me everything I’ve asked for.

“I’ve asked for this and it comes with that stress. I wouldn’t want to be in any other situation.’’

He was adamant he routinely takes his request to the highest level.

“Absolutely,’’ Pittman said. “Every single night. Every night.

“I don’t think He would give it to me if He didn’t think I could handle it.’’

Pittman’s place in the Colts’ receivers room is clear, and has been since T.Y. Hilton’s influence began lessening after 2020, Pittman’s rookie season.

He’s in the first chair.

Pittman has led the team in targets the last three seasons – 129 in 2021, 141 in ’22, 111 through 11 games this season – which naturally has translated into being the Colts’ most productive wideout: 88 receptions for 1,082 yards followed by 99 for 925 followed by 76 for 784 heading into Sunday’s road test against the Tennessee Titans.

As Pittman agreed, being his team’s main target – his 111 are tied for seventh-most in the NFL, and well ahead of Josh Downs’ 73 – comes with built-in perks.

“I’d say it’s more stressful to not be that guy,’’ he said. “As a player, I know I’m going to get multiple opportunities as the 1 versus some guys may only get one or two a game.’’

Pittman has been targeted at least 11 times in seven games and maximized the opportunities. He’s had at least eight receptions in eight games, the second-most in franchise history . . . with six games remaining. Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison had at least eight catches in 12 games in his record-setting 2002 season (a then-NFL record 143 catches).

For those who don’t mind on-pace-for statistics, Pittman is on pace for 117 receptions and 1,211 yards.

Being the unquestioned leader, though, comes with added responsibilities.

As the Colts’ first pick in the 2020 draft – in round 2, No. 34 overall, seven spots ahead of Jonathan Taylor – Pittman was able to initially sponge as much information as possible from Hilton.

Now, he must be the guy in that regard as well with Downs, a third-round pick in April, and Pierce, a second-rounder in 2022.

Reggie Wayne is a voice of experience on the topic. The team’s second-year position coach was a 2001 first-round pick brought in to complement Harrison.

“Who doesn’t want to be a 1?’’ Wayne said. “He’s going to take it with pride. He’s going to take it in stride. But being in that position, how do you adjust? How do you adapt to a Josh Downs coming in here and getting some juice?

“It’s probably the same when Marvin saw me coming in. I saw Anthony Gonzalez come in, Pierre Garcon. How do you adapt? Do you continue to be the leader or do you go into your shell?’’

Wayne saw Pittman take a step back in that regard following the Colts’ 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns in week 7. After being targeted just five times and finishing with two catches for 83 yards and a 75-yard, the go-to guy complained of the lack of opportunities and perhaps not being a big part of the offense.

Wayne’s message to Pittman?

“I told him, ‘Bro, you were No. 7 (in the league) in targets. Chill out, man,’’’ he said.

Pittman admitted it wasn’t his finest hour.

“That was more a mix of we lost and I felt like I could have fixed that,’’ he said. “It was a quick flash of frustration and I wasn’t really thinking straight.

“That’s normally not me. I don’t want to be like that because I want to be a great team leader.’’

That, Wayne insisted, is the next step in Pittman’s maturation. It’s understanding there will be games when Downs or Pierce get more attention – and stats – which can’t be a problem.

“That’s the next level,’’ Wayne said. “Even though you’ve got guys coming in here taking some of your targets, a rookie at that, are you willing to be that leader? Are you still willing to help him out? Can you accept that?

“I think he’s starting to understand that.’’

The rest of the room is watching.

“One of the conversations I’ve had with him was, ‘You’ve got to understand you’ve got an up-and-coming Josh Downs in your room and he’s watching you,’’’ Wayne said. “I told him, ‘It’s no different than me having a young T.Y. Some stuff I may not want to do, but I had to because I’ve got somebody watching.’

“I think he understands that. And I think he’s willing to step that up.’’

Even though Pittman has established himself as the driving force in the pass game, he’s yet to be selected a captain by his teammates.

“The next move is, ‘OK, how can we get a ‘C’ on your chest?’’’ Wayne said. “‘How can we get you to be a captain?’

“There’s a reason (that hasn’t happened). It’s a team vote, Something’s got to change.’’

About that contract

Pittman’s focus is on the here and now. It’s on Sunday’s meeting with the Titans and the Colts being in position for a wild-card playoff spot.

But he’s fully aware of what looms.

He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.

“I really have been able to block that out,’’ Pittman insisted. “I really haven’t thought too much about it. I know it’s there. I know it’s coming up.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I really don’t. I know for right now I’m a Colt and we’re trying to make the playoffs. Just take it game-by-game. After that, we’ll see what happens.’’

The Colts must determine if Pittman, 28, will be an offensive cornerstone moving forward. That might require a multi-year contract in the $20-25 million per season range. A one-year franchise tag might approach $23 million.

It’s anybody’s guess what an ascending, 6-4, 223-pound receiver would command on the free-agent market.

“There hopefully will be options out there,’’ Pittman said. “Who knows?’’

