Colts GM Ballard wins football writers’ Jack Horrigan Award

General manager Chris Ballard of the Indianapolis Colts addresses the media following a press conference introducing head coach Frank Reich at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 13, 2018, in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has won the Jack Horrigan Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for his cooperation with the media.

Ballard, the 48th Horrigan Award winner, is the first member of the Colts to receive the honor. But he was the PFWA’s 2018 NFL Executive of the Year.

Ballard was nominated for being frequently available for on-the-record conversations about all aspects of the Colts.

He holds film sessions with local writers after the draft, a move that has since been emulated in other markets, but he is most respected for his candor and transparency.

