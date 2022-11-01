INDIANAPOLIS – Might the offensive changes with the Indianapolis Colts include parting with Nyheim Hines?

Stay tuned.

The Colts have received interest from several teams regarding their willingness to part with their versatile running back, according to multiple reports. General manger Chris Ballard isn’t actively shopping Hines, but always listens to overtures that might prove beneficial in the long term.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Hines is in the first year of a three-year, $18.6 million extension he signed September 2021. He’s considered an integral part of the offense, so Ballard would need significant compensation to move Hines.

He’s coming off his best game of the season. In the Colts’ 17-16 loss to Washington, Hines rushed five times for 20 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 29 yards.

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) scores on a run to the outside during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

His overall production this season has suffered as the entire offense has struggled. He also missed the bulk of two games with a concussion. Hines has just 36 yards on 18 carries along with 25 receptions for 188 yards.

In 72 career games, the 2018 4th-round draft pick has 1,205 yards and 10 TDs on 300 rushes and 1,725 yards and seven TDs on 235 receptions.

Hines also brings value as a punt returner. He’s averaged 11.8 yards on 73 turns with two TDs. In week 16 of 2019 against Carolina, Hines set franchise records with the two TDs – 84 and 71 yards – and 195 yards on three punt returns.

If the Colts decide to trade Hines, it would mark the third major offensive-related action in two weeks.

Tuesday, the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Last week, coach Frank Reich benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and replaced him with Sam Ehlinger.

