WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are bracing for bad news regarding Rigoberto Sanchez.

The veteran punter suffered an Achilles injury while running sprints at the end of Tuesday afternoon’s practice. A magnetic resonance imaging test will determine the severity of the injury, and a torn Achilles – that’s the fear, according to a source with knowledge of the situation – would end Sanchez’s season.

The Colts lost Drew Ogletree to a season-ending injury last week. The rookie tight end tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Losing Sanchez will be a major blow to special teams.

Since being signed as an undrafted rookie in 2017, he has developed into one of the NFL’s premier punters. Sanchez has averaged 45.1 yards per punt with a net average of 41.4.

But his value transcends the raw numbers. Of his 301 punts, only 14 have bounced into the end zone for a touchback while 116 have been downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Sanchez has appeared in 79 regular-season games in five seasons. The only four games he’s missed were in 2020 when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Sanchez also handles kickoffs and is the holder on placements.

