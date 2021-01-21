Colts elevate Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich didn’t wait or look too far to replace departing offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

He just looked down the hall at the Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center.

Marcus Brady, the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterbacks coach the last two seasons, is the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. He replaces Sirianni, who agreed Thursday to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach.

Brady, 41, has been with the Colts for three seasons. In 2018 he was assistant quarterbacks coach.

