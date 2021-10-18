Colts dominate Texans in 31-3 win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 17: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against Terrence Brooks #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts rebounded from a heartbreaking Monday night loss to beat the Texans 31-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Carson Wentz built off his career night in Baltimore throwing for 223 yards and two touchdowns, Jonathan Taylor ran for 145 yards and two scores, while the defense forced three turnovers.

Indianapolis struck first as Wentz connected with Parris Campbell for a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Wentz hit another deep ball in the second quarter to help set up the Colts’ second score, finding T.Y. Hilton for a 52-yard gain in the wide receiver’s return from neck surgery. Michael Badgley, kicking for the injured Rodrigo Blankenship, finished he drive with a 41-yard field goal. Indy led 10-3 at halftime.

The Colts sealed the game with a strong third quarter. Darius Leonard intercepted Davis Mills. Indy converted the turnover into points with a Wentz to Mo Alie-Cox 28-yard touchdown pass.

After a Texans’ punt, Taylor responded to a very quiet first half with an 83-yard run down to the Houston five-yard line. He capped the drive off with 4-yard TD run three plays later for a 24-3 lead.

Leonard forced a fumble in the fourth quarter and Taylor turned it into six more points with an 11-yard touchdown run.

The Colts are now 2-4 as they return to the road next week for another prime game, visiting the 49ers for Sunday Night Football.