Colts’ Darius Leonard rehabbing after ankle procedure

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tosses a football during NFL football practice, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts will open camp this week with one of their defensive cornerstones at less than 100%.

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is on the mend after undergoing ankle surgery in June.

“He had a little procedure on his ankle, but nothing major,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus. “Decided let’s just get it fixed so it’s not an issue during the season.

“We’ll monitor him early. He’ll be ready.’’

All players report Tuesday and are on the field for the first time Wednesday morning.

Extensions update

There was no update on extensions for Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith other than negotiations continue.

“Getting these early extensions done is never easy,’’ Ballard said.

Even so, the Colts won’t hesitate to dole out substantial extensions for a player that deserves it, regardless the position.

“You’re never going to regret paying a great player,’’ Ballard said. “I don’t give a crap what position it is.’’

Medical matters

Sunday, the team placed left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingobo (Achilles) on the non-football injury list. There’s no timetable for either player’s return.

“Both rehabbing really well, but no timeline on either one of them.’’ Ballard said. “We’re encouraged about where they’re at and where they’re going.’’

Also, defensive tackle Rob Windsor was placed on IR and will miss the season after undergoing hip surgery.

Staff changes

The team announced several staff changes Monday.

That included: Kevin Rogers being elevated to director of player personnel; Brian Decker being named director of team development; John Park named director of football research; Jon Shaw being named director of pro scouting; Anthony Coughlan being named an area scout; Mitch Chester being named college scouting coordinator/travel coordinator; Kasia Omilian being named a scouting assistant; Kyle Davis being elevated to associate athletic trainer; Andrew Hoyle being named a scouting assistant; Thomas Byrd being named a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow; and Andrew Dees and Ty McKenzie being named a Coaching Fellow.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.