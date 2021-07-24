Colts counting on Wentz to revitalize career as camp opens

Carson Wentz is getting a fresh start in Indianapolis.

And he’s about to get a crash course in learning about his new teammates when the Colts open training camp in nearby Westfield, Indiana.

It’s the fourth consecutive season Indy will have a new quarterback in Week 1.

But coach Frank Reich also will be looking for answers at left tackle following the retirement of Anthony Castonzo and at middle linebacker following the departure of Anthony Walker in free agency.

