Colts collapse late in overtime loss to Ravens on Monday Night Football

Indianapolis Colts

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 11: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD passes to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter as the Ravens rallied from a 25-9 deficit. Andrews also caught the two 2-point conversions during that furious comeback. The Ravens had to withstand a 47-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship on the final play of regulation, but the Indianapolis kicker missed, sending the teams to overtime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss