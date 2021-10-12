Colts collapse late in overtime loss to Ravens on Monday Night Football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne family restaurant is settling into their new digs. Willie's Café opened on Monday, October 4th at its new location at 3434 North Anthony Blvd. Their new location replaces the Chrome Plated Diner.

Owner Kim Campbell says the move from their old location on St. Joe Center Road has been in the works for a long time. The pandemic also delayed the move by roughly a year. The old restaurant stands on a piece of property that has been sold to Fort Financial Credit Union. The old location was branded as 'Willie's Family Restaurant' and was a part of Campbell's life for 21 years. While it was hard to leave, the staff and customers are enjoying this new chapter.