Colts collapse in loss to NFL-worst Jaguars, eliminated from playoff contention

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Laquon Treadwell #18 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown during the first quarter in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on January 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WANE) – Needing only a win against the NFL’s worst team to clinch an AFC wild-card playoff spot, the Colts fell apart on the final Sunday of the regular season in 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that essentially kept Indianapolis out of the postseason.

Despite the loss, the Colts could have still made the postseason if the Steelers lost to the Ravens, the Dolphins beat the Patriots, and the Chargers fell to the Raiders. However, Pittsburgh officially eliminated Indianapolis from playoff contention early on Sunday when the Steelers bested the Ravens 16-13 in overtime.

Sunday’s loss by the Colts was Indianapolis’ seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars.

NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, Carson Wentz turned the ball over twice leading to 10 points and Indy did little to stop the woeful Jaguars.

Indianapolis finishes the season with an overall record of 9-8 while Jacksonville finishes 3-14.