Colts claim kicker off waivers amid Vinatieri’s struggles

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) watches after his field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Indianapolis Colts have claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers with longtime kicker Adam Vinatieri struggling. The rookie has played in seven games this season with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. The 46-year-old Vinatieri has missed eight field goals and six extra points this season. He missed three field goals last weekend and had two blocked. The second was returned for the decisive touchdown in a 31-17 loss to division rival Tennessee. Indy waived tight end Matt Lengel to make room for McLaughlin.

