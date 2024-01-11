INDIANAPOLIS – It was nearly 50 minutes of Chris Ballard rehashing the near-miss of 2023 and looking ahead to a promising 2024.

The Indianapolis Colts’ general manager was engaging Thursday afternoon – that’s normally the case – and as expansive as his position allowed.

He discussed the resilient nature of his latest roster concoction, which was in stark contrast to the ’21 group that fell flat at the end; bounced to what the future holds for ultra-talented/rehabbing Anthony Richardson; briefly touched on a free-agent class that features Michael Pittman Jr.; and even offered a brief update on owner Jim Irsay.

“He’s stable and they’re working through it,’’ Ballard said of Irsay.

The team announced Tuesday Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness” and “is receiving excellent care.’’

On the status of the Colts, Ballard discussed balancing the difficult manner with which the season ended – a failed fourth-and-1 with 1 minute remaining sealed the 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans – with what by all accounts is a promising future.

The raw frustrations of coming so very close bubbled to the surface as Ballard was ending his State of the Colts press conference.

You seem like you’re in a good mood.

Ballard dropped his head and paused.

“You should have seen me Sunday,’’ he finally said. “I was the only one in here just because we told everybody to get out.’’

Again, he paused, then uttered an expletive.

“I hate losing,’’ Ballard said. “Tired of it. Tired of not being in the playoffs. That’s on me.

“But I’m encouraged about where we’re going. I’m confident about where we’re going.’’

Ballard is heading into his eighth year as general manager, and the returns are lukewarm. His Colts are 54-60-1 with just two playoff appearances and no postseason wins. The franchise hasn’t won the AFC South since 2014 or a playoff game since ’18.

He was asked if he feels an urgency moving forward.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,’’ Ballard said. “It guts me.’’

He specifically mentioned 2021 and ’22, and how those seasons “sucked.’’

“I felt bad for our fans,’’ he said. “I let ‘em down. That’s what sticks in my craw. Damn right. Damn right.’’

The 2021 collapse – from 9-6 to 9-8, capped by the week 18 embarrassment in Jacksonville – offered a contrast to this year’s team, even though the result was the same.

“We’re 9-6 in 2021 and I think we’re really good. We were on a pretty good roll there,’’ Ballard said. “At some point we just got disconnected . . . some of it was my fault with the players I had in here.

“And to watch these guys pretty determined to work together and play together, to play for each other.’’

Moving forward, the bottom-line expectation for the franchise must be to still be playing into mid- and late-January.

“Look, we should legitimately be competing for the division and playoffs,’’ Ballard said. “That’s really our expectation every year. I think that is really possible here going forward.’’

For that to occur, moves must be made. There will be additions and subtractions to the roster.

Here are some of the more significant topics broached:

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson on Jan. 11, 2024

The player most entrusted to lead the Colts into the future has yet to begin throwing after undergoing surgery to repair his sprained right (throwing) shoulder in week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. That major next step in Richardson’s rehab should take place in February.

Richardson showed immense promise despite starting just four games and being on the field for 173 snaps as a rookie. He passed for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, and rushed for another 136 yards and four TDs. The franchise record for rushing TDs by a QB: five, by Andrew Luck in 2012.

“Even with the injury to Anthony, we don’t know yet, but we’re encouraged with what we saw,’’ Ballard said. “Let’s don’t crown him. Let’s don’t stamp him, yet. We’re not there, right?

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and he’s got a lot of work to do. But it’s encouraging.’’

(Not) altering Richardson’s playing style

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Before suffering the sprained shoulder, the ultra-athletic Richardson – 6-4, 244 pounds – dealt with a concussion along with ankle and knee injuries. The concussion was a result of him casually easing up while crossing the goal line on a 15-yard TD at Houston in week 2 and getting hit by safety M.J. Stewart.

“In college, he can probably get away with that,’’ Ballard said. “You can’t get away with that at this level. Guys are too big and fast. Until he crosses the goal line, they’re going to strike.’’

As for fundamentally changing Richardson’s style, that isn’t going to happen. Ballard compared Richardson to Andrew Luck.

“Instinctively when you get in a game, you react to whatever your instincts take you,’’ he said. “Andrew always used to tell me, ‘Chris, my instincts and my competitive nature just take over.

“I don’t think Anthony is reckless by any means. I don’t think Andrew was either. But learning when to get out of bounds, when to get down versus when to go for it. Those are things he’s just going to have to learn.’’

One of the major takeaways from Richardson’s four-game sample size?

“This guy’s a passer,’’ Ballard said. “This guy is a talented passer. Anthony can play from the pocket and throw the ball accurately. The guy just needs to play.

“The ability to sit and watch is going to benefit him going forward . . . Anthony’s biggest growth I’ve seen is loving the process to get the ability to play. It can’t be just about Sunday. You’ve gotta love the journey to get to Sundays because that’s what leads to wins.’’

Dealing with Michael Pittman Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28 Michael Pittman Jr. #11of the Indianapolis Colts during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The team’s leading receiver the past three seasons is coming off a career year – 109 catches, 1,152 yards, five TDs – and will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

“Care deeply about him,’’ Ballard said. “And him and I have a really good relationship. It’s an honest one, almost too honest I think sometimes.

“We’re going to work to get him back. We’ll work through that. Pitt’s a good football player for us and hopefully he still remains a Colt.’’

That could be with a multi-year deal worth roughly $22-25 million annually, or under the $21.7 million franchise tag.

Ballard insisted he isn’t concerned with the ramifications of applying the tag.

“I don’t want to use it,’’ he said, “but it’s a tool. I don’t want to use it . . . if we have to use it, we will.’’

Dealing with the pending free agents

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II laughs during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. The Colts won 31-20. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Pittman headlines a list that includes Gardner Minshew II, Kenny Moore II, Grover Stewart, Rigoberto Sanchez, Tyquan Lewis and Julian Blackmon.

“There’s guys we no-doubt want to bring back,’’ Ballard said. “We’d like to have them all back, but it doesn’t work that way.’’

As he bounced from player to player, it seemed as if Moore, Stewart, Sanchez and Blackmon might at the top of the list to retain.

It’s anyone’s guess if Minshew returns or finds a better opportunity elsewhere. Regardless, Ballard won’t ignore the backup quarterback spot.

“It’s a position you have to evaluate every year,’’ he said. “The backup quarterback’s going to be very important. I think we saw that. I can’t understate the value of what Gardner brought to this team. Gave us a chance to win each and every game.’’

*Gus Bradley’s status: Ballard confirmed Bradley is under contract for 2024 and will return for his third season as defensive coordinator. Bradley has come under fire after the defense finished No. 28 in points allowed in each of the past two seasons.

Ballard accepted some of the blame for the erratic season by deciding to field a young, largely inexperienced secondary.

“There were some rough moments in the secondary,” he said. “I put that more on me.’’

On the plus side, the Colts set an Indy-era record with 51 sacks.

Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The first-year coach directed the franchise to the cusp on the playoffs despite suspensions and injuries.

“Dialed in. Always dialed in. All ball,’’ Ballard said. “What’s more impressive with him is there’s never a lack of confidence or a seed of doubt in his mind in what he’s doing. And he sees the big picture.’’

Ballard was impressed with Steichen’s ability to lead the roster and adapt on a game-by-game basis. He pointed to the overtime upset at Baltimore. Steichen realized the type of game it would be and made certain placekicker Matt Gay would be a factor. Gay set an NFL record with four kicks of at least 50 yards in the 22-19 overtime win, including the game-winning 53-yarder.

“Great example,’’ Ballard said. “Knowing we’ve got a great kicker that can do some really special things and adjusting to how the game was being played.’’

Suspended players

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Impacting the season were suspensions to seven players and tight end Drew Ogletree being arrested for alleged domestic violence.

“People make mistakes,’’ Ballard said. “They get punished for it. I’m not going to sit here and act like we’re perfect.

“Personal character and football character are two separate things. We want them both great. Guys made some mistakes and they paid the price for it.’’

Ballard declined to elaborate on Ogletree.

“We’ll let the legal process play out,’’ he said.

