Colts’ Chester Rogers headed to IR with knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -– The Indianapolis Colts lost more than a critical game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. They also lost Chester Rogers for the remainder of the season.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the team’s veteran wide receiver will be placed on the injured reserve list after injuring his left knee on the second play of the 31-17 loss.

The injury further decimates the receivers room.

Four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton has missed four of the last five games with a calf injury and might not be available for Sunday’s meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie Parris Campbell has missed the last four games with a fractured right hand and missed two earlier games after undergoing abdominal surgery. Free-agent acquisition Devin Funchess will remain on IR after breaking his left clavicle in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That spate of injuries left the Colts with only four healthy wideouts against the Titans: Zach Pascal, Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin. Rogers’ early departure exacerbated things.

In 12 games this season, Rogers managed 16 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also was the Colts top punt returner, averaging 9.8 yards on 14 returns.

In four seasons, Rogers has 111 receptions, 1,221 yards and five TDs. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

