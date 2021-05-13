Colts’ Carson Wentz to give starting command for GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – New Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz will give the command, “drivers, start your engines,” for Saturday’s IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re looking forward to hosting Carson on race day and can’t wait to show him one of the world’s most iconic sporting facilities,” track president Doug Boles said. “I know our IMS fans and the entire IndyCar community will give Carson a warm welcome to Indianapolis. Everyone is excited to see him in Colts’ blue soon.”

This will be the seventh IndyCar race held on the road course in May to kickoff track activity. Will Power and Simon Pagenaud have each won three times.

Last year’s GP was moved to the weekend of the NASCAR races in July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Scott Dixon won on his way to his sixth series championship.

Practice for the Grand Prix begins at 9:30 Friday morning with qualifying later in the afternoon.

