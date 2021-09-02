Colts’ Carson Wentz among players activated from COVID-19 list; Hilton placed on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts took several key players off the COVID-19 list Thursday and placed three players on injured reserve.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said.

The players missed the last few practices because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Those rules mandate that players who are unvaccinated but test negative for COVID-19 can return to their teams five days after exposure.

All three had been held out as close-contact cases.

Three players were placed on injured reserve: veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger and second-year receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Hilton underwent a procedure this week to address a disc issue in his neck that bothered him during training camp. He’s expected to miss at least three games.

