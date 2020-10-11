Colts-Browns preview from Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Head Coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts talks with Philip Rivers #17 during the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – The Colts are 3-1, off to their best start in seven years, and looking for more of the same this weekend in Cleveland.

In some ways, facing the Browns is like looking into a mirror. They’ve also won three in a row, behind a heavy run game and an opportunistic defense.

Head coach Frank Reich this week called the Browns the toughest team the Horseshoes have faced yet this year, and added: The Colts practiced like it this week.

“Really good week of practice,” explained Reich. “Excited about the week or preparation we’ve had. Guys have been dialed in knowing we’re going on the road against a very good football team in the Cleveland Browns. They’re very good in all three phases. It’s just going to be a big challenge for us, but we’re looking forward to that. We know we have a good team, they have a good team. So, it’s going to come down to execution play-by-play for 60 minutes and this will be a good test for us.”

Recent history says the Browns are no test for the Colts however. Over their last nine meetings, dating back to 1999, Indy has come away with eight wins.