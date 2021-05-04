Colts bringing in offensive tackle Eric Fisher for visit

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are staying true to their word.

A few days after owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard said the team will look to the free-agent market for a possible starting left tackle, it’s bringing in veteran Eric Fisher for a visit later this week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The decision was first reported by NFL Network.

Fisher, 30, started 124 of 128 games, including the playoffs, during eight seasons with Kansas City. The Chiefs released the 1st overall pick in the 2013 draft in March.

Any decision to sign Fisher undoubtedly would hinge on his medical evaluation. He tore an Achilles tendon in Kansas City’s AFC Championship game win over Buffalo in January.

Fisher also missed eight games in 2019 after undergoing surgery to address a groin injury. After returning, he started 23 consecutive games before the Achilles injury.

When healthy, Fisher has played at a high level. He was named to two Pro Bowls – 2018 and last season – and started at least 13 games in seven of his eight seasons.

The Colts have been looking for a starting left tackle since Anthony Castonzo retired in January.

Ballard signed Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport to one-year contracts in March but opted against drafting a potential starter in the draft.

“Anytime you have a player like Anthony Castonzo retire, it’s a need, and we signed some guys who we think are pretty good football players,’’ Ballard said Saturday, adding, “we’ll continue to scour the market.’’

Ballard has extensive experience with Fisher. He was director of player personnel in 2013 when the Chiefs drafted Fisher and was with the franchise for the first four seasons of his career.

