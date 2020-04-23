Colts bolster tight end depth by signing Burton

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts tonight signed free agent tight end Trey Burton.

Burton, 6-2, 238 pounds, has played in 85 career games (26 starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2018-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2014-17) and has compiled 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also registered 30 special teams tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Burton has appeared in three postseason contests and totaled one reception for 12 yards and one special teams tackle. He threw a touchdown in Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. Burton was originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2014.

In 2019, Burton saw action in eight games (five starts) with the Bears and caught 14 passes for 84 yards. He started all 16 games for Chicago in 2018 and finished with career highs in receptions (54), receiving yards (569) and receiving touchdowns (six).