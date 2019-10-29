Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 38 ‘Colts Win Ugly vs Broncos’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was ugly, it was unconventional, it was a victory.

On Monday’s podcast, producers Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown the Indianapolis Colts’ 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos, in which Jacoby Brissett made a play that could prove to be a season-defining moment for the Colts.

The fellas also explain what makes Indy’s 5-2 start historic and why winning close will pay dividends for the Colts as they push toward a playoff spot.

As always, Joe and Matt wrap things up by taking a look around the AFC South, which is shaping up to be one of the more competitive divisions in football.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.