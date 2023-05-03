INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins start the show by discussing how the top of the draft fell.

The fellas then go pick-by-pick through the Colts draft: QB Anthony Richardson (8:19), CB Julius Brents (28:29), WR Josh Downs (32:47), OT Blake Freeland (36:33), DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (40:13), CB Darius Rush (44:20), S Daniel Scott (45:59), TE Will Mallory (48:15), RB Evan Hull (51:26), DE Titus Leo (52:49), and 7th round picks CB Jaylon Jones and OT Jake Witt (53:47).

They wrap things up by touching on a notable undrafted free agent signing (56:05) and giving their grades on Indy’s draft (57:04).

Join us next week as we discuss what the Colts have left to do as they prepare for the season.