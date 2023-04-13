INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Draft is two weeks away, and the Indianapolis Colts could use help at wide receiver.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the latest draft chatter.

The fellas then discuss takeaways from Indy’s offseason workouts (20:30) and explore receivers the Colts should target in the draft (32:25).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason.