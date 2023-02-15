INDIANAPOLIS — Shane Steichen is officially the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by providing background on Steichen.

The fellas then discuss takeaways from his introductory press conference (11:06). You can hear Steichen’s full introductory press conference in Wednesday’s bonus episode.

To wrap things up, the gang discusses news, including Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney falling short of this year’s Hall of Fame class (42:14).

