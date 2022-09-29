INDIANAPOLIS — As Jim Irsay will tell you, this is a big week for the Indianapolis Colts with the division rival Tennessee Titans coming to town.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news.

Griffths then poses an interesting would-you-rather question regarding the 2020 draft (5:03).

Next the gang previews Sunday’s matchup by discussing injuries (13:06), breaking down this Titans team (33:00), detailing keys to the game (47:37) and making predictions (51:42).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

