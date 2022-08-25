INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have one preseason game left before the regular season, and they plan to play their starters.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by breaking down the impact of Rigoberto Sanchez’s injury.

They then discuss a scary moment for Kwity Paye (9:28), Rodrigo Blankenship’s job (13:12), final roster cuts (17:21) and Colts who made the NFL 100 list (26:12).

The gang finishes the show by talking takeaways from Indy’s preseason loss to the Lions (29:49) and what to watch for during Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buccaneers (48:53).

