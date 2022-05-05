INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Draft has come and gone.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing takeaways from the Colts’ recent media availabilities.

The gang then breaks down Indy’s 2022 draft pick-by-pick (13:47) and gives their grades for the Colts’ draft class as a whole (55:14).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week for the Blue Zone’s crew looks forward to the 2022 season.