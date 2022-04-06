INDIANAPOLIS — Have the Indianapolis Colts gotten better this offseason, and if so, how much better?

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including a couple significant retirements and more former Colts leaving for new teams.

The duo then grades the Colts’ offseason thus far (14:42) and explores how Indianapolis should address remaining issues. The fellas kick around the idea of trading for a veteran wide receiver (29:23) and discuss Indy’s salary cap strategy/patience in free agency (36:23).

Finally, Chappell and Hopkins conclude the show by breaking down this year’s offensive tackle draft class and highlight tackle prospects who make sense for Indianapolis (42:42).

