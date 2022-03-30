INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had some telling comments this week at the annual NFL owners’ meeting.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including some rule changes and a Colts great being added to the Ring of Honor.

The fellas then dive into Irsay’s comments (15:24), which centered around Carson Wentz, team chemistry and more.

Next the trio discusses Indy’s approach to free agency and which remaining players the team could target (30:04).

To wrap things up, the gang breaks down a few cornerback prospects the Colts could draft in the second or third round.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to cover the Colts’ offseason.