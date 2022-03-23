INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by breaking down the Matt Ryan trade and what to expect from the veteran quarterback.

The duo then gives their thoughts on the Deshaun Watson trade (20:28), which in turn sparks another tangent on Ryan (26:01).

The fellas also discuss the Colts’ salary cap situation (35:07) and where Indianapolis goes from here with several quality free agents still available (39:03).

