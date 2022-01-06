Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 190 ‘Playoffs on the Line in Jacksonville’

INDIANAPOLIS — To make the playoffs, the Colts need a win in Jacksonville, a place where Indianapolis hasn’t won since 2014.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including more COVID-19 updates for the Colts.

The fellas then preview Sunday’s matchup by discussing injuries (15:16), breaking down this Jaguars team (20:48), detailing keys to the game (44:52) and making predictions (54:56).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us Monday as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.