Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 184 ‘Colts Face Patriots in Pivotal AFC Showdown’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts come out of their bye to take on the top-seed New England Patriots on Saturday night.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases around the NFL.

The gang then breaks down the AFC Playoff picture (13:39), where a lot of movement has taken place.

Finally, the fellas preview the game by discussing injuries (20:32), breaking down this Patriots team (26:16), detailing keys to the game (38:48) and making predictions (47:39).

