Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 166 ‘Keys to Beating Baltimore’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts aim to build on last week’s success as they take on Baltimore under the Monday night lights.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news.

The trio then previews the game by detailing injuries (9:38), breaking down the Ravens (24:33), highlighting keys to the game (34:14) and making predictions (51:29).

Be sure to join us Tuesday as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.