Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 141 ‘Colts Land Left Tackle/NFL Schedule Release’

INDIANAPOLIS — Finally, the Indianapolis Colts have an answer at left tackle after signing veteran Eric Fisher.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week.

The trio then discusses what Fisher can bring to the Colts (9:44), breaks down Indianapolis’ newly released 2021 schedule (25:49) and analyzes the draft classes of Indy’s AFC South rivals (40:32).

