Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 122 ‘Colts Playoff Bound After Win Over Jags’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts kept it interesting, but ultimately Indianapolis defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and is playoff bound.

On this Monday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news around the league, including a key member of the Colts’ front office drawing interest from other teams.

The duo then recaps the game and discusses takeaways, such as Jonathan Taylor’s historic day.

Chappell and Hopkins end the show by breaking down some of Indianapolis’ regular season accomplishments with 2020 in the books.

