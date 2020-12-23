Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 119 ‘Playoff Push Continues with Trip to Pittsburgh’

INDIANAPOLIS — The 10-4 Indianapolis Colts continue their playoff push Sunday with a trip to Pittsburgh, where they’ll take on an 11-3 Steelers team looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

On this Wednesday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the news of the week, including the NFL’s recently announced Pro Bowl rosters.

The gang then previews Indy’s upcoming matchup by discussing injuries, detailing keys to the game and making predictions.

Be sure to join us Monday for our postgame show as Chappell and Hopkins give their reactions to the game.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts