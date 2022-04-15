INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a deal with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, adding a former Defensive Player of the Year to an already impressive defense.

On this bonus episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins discuss Gilmore and what his addition means for Indianapolis.

