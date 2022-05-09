INDIANAPOLIS — It’s time to hear from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 draft class!

Alec Pierce (0:31), Jelani Woods (8:56), Bernhard Raimann (15:05), Nick Cross (18:02), Eric Johnson (22:26), Andrew Ogletree (27:15) and Curtis Brooks (31:30) spoke with the local media after being drafted.

Be sure to join us later this week as the Blue Zone crew evaluates the AFC South to see which teams got better and worse this offseason.