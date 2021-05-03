Colts Blue Zone Podcast bonus content ‘Post-Draft Interviews’

INDIANAPOLIS — With the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, it’s time to become familiar with the Indianapolis Colts’ draft class.

In this bonus episode, we hear from general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and all seven of the Colts’ draft picks in their post-draft media sessions.

We start with Kwity Paye (0:31), then hear Ballard’s thoughts on the first rounder (6:42). Next is Dayo Odeyingbo (18:22), followed by Ballard’s thoughts on the second round pick (26:56). Next is Day 3 picks Kylen Granson (36:44), Shawn Davis (43:02), Sam Ehlinger (45:28), Mike Strachan (50:01) and Will Fries (55:53). The show ends with Ballard and Reich’s joint presser (57:19).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Wednesday when the Blue Zone crew gives their thoughts and analysis on the Colts’ draft.