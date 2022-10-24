INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Matt Ryan experiment may be coming to a close in Indianapolis, as Colts coach Frank Reich said in Monday’s press conference that Sam Ehlinger will start this coming Sunday’s game against Washington – and for the foreseeable future.

Reich notes that Ryan has a separated throwing shoulder, but that injury was not the reason the veteran quarterback was demoted.

Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and is tied for the league league having been sacked 24 times. He has also fumbled 11 times this season. The Colts have a 3-3-1 record after Sunday’s 19-10 loss to the Titans.

Ehlinger is in his second season in the NFL after being a sixth round pick out of Texas by the Colts in the 2021 draft.

Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will serve as the no. 2 quarterback for the Colts going forward.