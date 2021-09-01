Colts awarded two cornerbacks off waivers

No sooner had the Indianapolis Colts reached the 53-player roster limit Tuesday than they began altering it.

Wednesday, the team was awarded a pair of cornerbacks off waivers: Thakarius Keyes (waived by Kansas City) and Chris Wilcox (Tampa Bay). Keyes was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in 2020 and Wilcox a seventh-round by the Bucs in the April draft.

To add the two to the active roster, the Colts had to make corresponding moves. It’s been reported they waived cornerbacks Marvell Tell III and Andre Chachere.

General manager Chris Ballard and his staff also are finalizing their 16-player practice squad.

One of the additions: veteran wideout Keke Coutee. The 2018 fourth-round pick of Houston was waived by the Texans when rosters were cut to 53.

Coutee has had trouble staying on the field – he’s missed 25 games in three seasons and never played more than nine in a year – but routinely pestered the Colts’ secondary.

In six career games, including the playoffs, Coutee has 38 receptions, 438 yards and two touchdowns. He has three career 100-yard games, all against the Colts: 11 catches for 109 yards as a rookie and 11 catches for 110 yards and one TD in the playoffs that season, and eight catches for 141 yards in 2020.

His career stats: 83 receptions, 941 yards and four TDs.

